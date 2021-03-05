Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for second day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex settled 441 points lower at 50,405. NSE Nifty fell 143 points to close at 14,938.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 1,904 shares ended lower while 1,083 closed higher on the BSE.

Also Read: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were GAIL, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever.

The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank Tata Motors, Hindalco, UPL, Tata Steel, , JSW Steel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Shree Cements, Wipro and Bharti Airtel.