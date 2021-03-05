TN with 81,000 inoculations in 24 hours; 6.7 lakh vaccinated so far

Tamil Nadu reports a spike in Covid vaccination numbers for a fourth straight day with more than 81,000 people getting inculcated in the last 24 hours in the state. As per the state government, more than 6.7 lakh people have received their jabs against coronavirus in Tamil Nadu so far.

Meanwhile, 482 new cases and four deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu. With this, the total number of infected patients have rose to 8.53 lakh, while the death toll reached 12,508. Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,36,963, leaving 3,978 active cases in the state.

“Tamil Nadu was not like other states in the way it handled the pandemic. It has taken intensive measures to control the spread of the virus. The caseload in Tamil Nadu has come down drastically,” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.