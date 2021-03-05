‘Trump’ on ballot next year but not the Trump you thought.. Meet Lara Trump

Trump is expected to be on the ballot next year, but not the Trump you thought of. The former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump is eyeing the North Carolina Senate seat being vacated by Republican Richard Burr.

Many in the state are skeptical on her race. But if she is to enter the race, there is chance that she would win because of the massive support and popularity gained by Donald Trump among the Republicans. For now, Republicans can only say one thing for sure which is that Lara Trump would easily dispatch rivals in a GOP primary.

“If Lara were to get in the race, I think she would command widespread and immediate attention across the state. Making sure that we keep all of the Trump voters that came in during the last election and convert them into reliable Republican voters” said Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina GOP.

The 38-year-old Lara Trump is married to Eric, the former president’s son. Lara is a former television producer and has never held public office. She’s being encouraged by South Carolina GOP Sen. However for the Trump loyalists, there would be a certain satisfaction in a family member succeeding Burr, who was one of just seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict the former president in an impeachment trial for inciting the riot at the US Capitol on January 6. (AP)