Virat Kohli equals M.S. Dhoni’s unwanted record. Know more

Ahmedabad: The England series is preparing Kohli for a big test as a batsman. On the second day of the fourth Test, the Indian captain returned to the dressing room with just eight balls to spare. For the second time in a row, Kohli got an 8-ball duck on Day 2 of the 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad equalling former India captain MS Dhoni.

This is the first time since the 2014 England series that Kohli has been dismissed twice for zero in a Test series.

Ben Stokes has dismissed Virat Kohli 5 times, the most for him against any batsman in Test cricket. The fiery all-rounder has dismissed former Test cricketers Michale Clarke and Dean Elgar 4 times. South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar and Cheteshwar Pujara have also been hunted by Stokes on 4 occasions.