WhatsApp launches voice, video call feature for Desktop : Know how to enable

Popular social media messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a new feature for its users. The social media messaging app owned by Facebook has launched voice and video call support for its desktop app. The desktop calling is supported on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and macOS 10.13 and newer.

” Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t hear or see them, whether you call from your phone or your computer. We’re starting with one-to-one calls on the WhatsApp desktop app so we make sure we can give you a reliable and high-quality experience. We will be expanding this feature to include group voice and video calls in the future,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

How to make a voice call using WhatsApp Desktop:

-You’ll need an active internet connection on your computer and phone

-WhatsApp needs access to your computer’s microphone or webcam depending on the voice or video calling feature you want to use

-You’ll need to have an audio output device and microphone connected to your computer for calls.

-Open the individual chat with the contact you’d like to call.

-Click the Voice call icon.

How to make video calls using WhatsApp desktop:

-Open the individual chat with the contact you’d like to call.

-Click the Video call icon.