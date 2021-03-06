2 killed, 3 injured as car overturns

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives and three others are injured as the car they were travelling overturned on the road. The accident took place near Barla village under Chapar police station area on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway on Saturday.

Two people died on the sport. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospitals and are under treatment. The deceased were identified as Bharat Yadav (37) and Mukesh (36). The victims were both residents of Haryana.

Also Read: 5 killed, 25 injured after two buses collide

As per police, the five persons who were working in a security company based in Gurgaon was going to Haridwar from Haryana.