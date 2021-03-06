98-year-old man earns living from selling Chana; netizens laud his effort

Internet offers heart touching and inspiring stories. The stories range from those make us laugh till our belly aches to those fill our eyes with tears. Recently video of a 98-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who still earns his living from selling chana instead of being dependent on others has gone viral. The video clip features Raebareli’s Vijay Pal Singh selling chana chaat on the streets.

In the video, Vijay Pal Singh is making chana chaat for a customer. When asked why he is working till date, he said that it’s not a compulsion. He says he does it to stay fit. He further said that he can’t sit idle at home. The bold answer along with his beautiful smile with no teeth went viral within no time. This video garnered hundreds of views, likes and comment.

Uttar Pradesh government appreciated and felicitated the 98-year-old for being self-reliant at this age. He was invited to the District Magistrate’s office where he was handed Rs 11,000 cash, walking stick, shawl and a ration card.