‘Big setback to Mamata Banerjee’: Senior TMC leader joined BJP

Giving a big setback and shock to ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, a senior leader of the party has switched to BJP. Senior TMC leader and former union Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP on Saturday. He received BJP membership from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP president JP Nadda and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were also present in the event. Trivedi has resigned Rajya Sabha MP post on February 12.

A number of Trinamool leaders had joined BJP in the recent week. Among those who have moved from the Trinamool to the BJP are sitting MPs, state ministers, MLAs, top and leaders and many grass root workers. This includes Trinamool stalwarts such as Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee.

West Bengal assembly election will be held across eight phases from March 27 to April 29, the results of which will be declared on May 2.