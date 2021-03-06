COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 2000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2791 people in the state today. Kozhikode 376, Kollam 299, Malappuram 286, Ernakulam 237, Thrissur 231, Kottayam 223, Pathanamthitta 222, Kannur 215, Alappuzha 206, Thiruvananthapuram 188, Palakkad 102, Kasaragod 89, Wayanad 61 and Idukki 56 were confirmed in the districts today.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 99 people from the UK (98) and South Africa (1). Of these, 83 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

61,764 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 4.52%. A total of 1,18,40,927 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.