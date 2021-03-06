Covid-19 Update: 1 more death due to coronavirus reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 460 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 417 contacts of active cases and 43 travel related. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 166,475.

293 new recoveries along with 1 new death was also reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of recovered people has reached at 155,700. The death toll stands at 262.

At present there are 10513 active cases in the country. There are 72 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 685. 11 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 116 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has also conducted 9486 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 4550 people were tested for the first time. Till now 157,3518 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.