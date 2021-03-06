Covid-19 Updates: 2959 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 2959 new coronavirus cases were reported along with 1901 recoveries and 14 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 408,236 people were affected with the coronavirus infection in UAE. This includes 391,205 recoveries and 1310 deaths. At present there are 15,721 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 242,159 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now 32 million Covid-19 tests has been conducted in the country.

Authorities in Dubai have directed coffee shops to stop serving beverages in baby bottles. The Dubai Economy said the practice violates the precautionary measures in place against the spread of Covid-19.