COVID-19 Vaccine Passports for Europe??

In a latest development the European Union’s leadership is considering a digital health pass that would allow European union citizens who have received a COVID-19 vaccine to travel for either work or tourism.Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, tweeted that “proof that a person has been vaccinated,results of tests for those who couldn’t get a vaccine yet,info on COVID-19 recovery” is the aim of such a “Digital Green Pass” which would allow residents to move safely within the E.U. and abroad.

There are also many private and non-government digital health passports already being initiated, like the IATA Travel Pass, developed by the International Air Transport Association for commutators. Also there is CommonPass, developed by The Commons Project Foundation, a non-profit organisation that generates digital data platforms for public good, which will be used by Jet Blue, Lufthansa and United in coming days. The organization is also in touch with hotels, concert arenas and sports establishment leagues in the United States. Israel has already implemented a program, called “green pass.”

Such a passport can be widely used in the tourism industry.Certain airlines and facilities are already demanding such proofs. Ideally it will put to use aan app that users can show officials to prove their status. The CommonPass app will give details on vaccine and COVID-19 test. It helps identify people that have met the requirements by connecting with the concerned hospital, health clinic or dispensary that provided the service. People can also download test results or vaccination details to their phone. The data does not get stored on the user’s phone. The app generates a QR code that would be scanned just like it normally is, confirming that the customer has met the specified criteria.Users without smart phones can print out the confirmation codes instead.However human rights activists are concerned over data protection and also over countries with restricted supply of vaccines.