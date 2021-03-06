Dhanush goes global ; To star alongside Ryan Gosling,Chris Evans and Alfre Woodard

Tamil superstar Dhanush’s fans are in for a feat this year.Dhanush would be playing a major role in a huge Hollywood production.Yes,He’s going to star alongside Ryan Gosling,Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton and Jessica Henwick. The movie is titled ‘The Gray Man.’

Supposed to be an action thriller,the movie is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.The movie would be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo,Screenplay co-written with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced under AGBO.The film to be distributed and streamed by Netflix, with a giganticproduction budget of USD 200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made by Netflix. This is not Dhanush’s first Hollywood project.He had earlier played the lead in ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.’The film won two international awards, in 2018 it won in Norwegian International Film Festival the Ray of Sunshine Award and in 2019 in Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival, it won an award for Best Comedy.However,the movie fared poorly at the box office, grossing USD 3.26 million against a USD20 million budget.

Dhanush,a huge star in the Tamil movie industry is well known in the country with his performance in Hindi movies like Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh.The Gray Man has an insanely stellar cast and Indian fans are eagerly looking forward for a fine performance from the ‘Why this Kolaveri’ actor.Wagner Manicoba de Moura ,best known for playing drug cartel lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series ‘Narcos’ is also set to play an impressive role in the movie.

On Friday director Aanand L Rai congratulated Dhanush stating that for a person to reach a great height, one must need to have ‘great depth’. Showing affection towards Dhanush, Anand expressed his joy. When the tweet caught the notice of star, he responded to it. He retweeted the director’s post with smiley emoticons.

