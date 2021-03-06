District administration imposes night curfew

District administration has imposed night curfew in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Jalandhar district administration has imposed night curfew in Jalandhar in Punjab. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the district.

The night curfew will come to effect from Saturday, March 6 to till further notice. The curfew will remain in place in the district between 11 pm and 5 am.

Jalandhar on Friday had reported a maximum of 134 new coronavirus cases . At present there are a total of 856 active cases in Jalandhar. Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks. Last month, the Punjab government had authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose night curfew in coronavirus hotspots in their districts if needed.