Gulf country to issue permits for curfew hours

A gulf country will issue permits for curfew hours. Kuwait has decided this. The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has announced that the ministry will begin to receive requests from public and private sector employees that qualify to work during the curfew hours.

Only people working in the sectors that are allowed to to operate during the curfew hours will get the permits. People working in the supermarkets, pharmacies and maintenance and electric companies will get permits. Those looking to submit a request will need to fill out an application for both the employees and the transportation vehicle.

People can apply for a two-hour permit for the following reasons: medical consultation, blood donation, COVID-19 vaccine or a PCR test. Those looking to apply for a permit can submit a request via the Public Authority for Civil Information’s (PACI) website.