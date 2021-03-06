‘ Is it a film shooting?’ : Union Minister mocks Priyanka Gandhi for plucking tea leaves in off-season

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh mocked AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The senior BJP leader said that Priyanka Gandhi is seen plucking tea leaves in the off season and it seems like a film shooting.

“Priyanka Gandhi is choosing tea leaves in the off-season. It seems as if a film is being shot,” said Jitendra Singh. “The BJP government will be formed here for the second time. There was news of violence, strike in Assam under Congress rule. Today, children of the new generation have forgotten that there was such an atmosphere at that time. This became possible due to the personal interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Jitendra Singh added.

Priyanka Gandhi has recently visited Assam and a video and photo of her plucking tea leaves with a basket on her head has gone viral.