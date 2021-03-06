‘Just setting up my twttr’; Jack Dorsey’s 15-year-old first tweet for sale

“just setting up my twttr” – the first ever tweet on the platform by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is up for sale. The tweet is listed as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The post dates back to March of 2006. It received offers that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on ‘Valuables by Cent’ – a tweets marketplace. Old offers for the tweet hint that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey’s tweet on Friday.

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media. Dorsey’s 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform. It has attracted bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia. The highest bid for the tweet stood at $100,000 on Saturday.

Valuables compare the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card. Another fact is that there is only one unique signed version of the tweet. If the creator agrees to sell, anyone can own it forever. A tweet’s buyer will get an autographed digital certificate signed using cryptography. As per the Valuables website, this certificate will include metadata of the original tweet. The tweet will be available on the Twitter website.