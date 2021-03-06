Juveniles sexually assault 13-year-old boy; duo gives Rs. 20 to wrap up the crime

In yet another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, two juveniles sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Lodha area of the state’s Aligarh district. The incident happened when the 13-year-old boy was sent to the local market by his father.

He was accompanied by the two minors who were local residents. The youngsters took the boy to a jungle in the vicinity and sexually assaulted him. Then the duo gave Rs. 20 to the survivor for keeping the crime enclosed. The duo also threatened the survivor before dropping him at his house.

The survivor’s family learned of the alleged sexual assault and his mother went to the accused youngsters’ parents to complain. But it was all in vain. “When my wife visited their parents and complained, they did not even listen to her” survivor’s father said. Parents decided to inform the police about the crime following which a case was registered against the two juveniles under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex).

As the survivor is a minor, relevant charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been charged against the accused.