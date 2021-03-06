Kannada literary world’s ‘NSL’ passes away at 84

Noted Kannada poet, critic and translator NS Lakshminarayana Bhatta passes away at 84. Family said that he was suffering with age related ailments.

Popularly known as ‘NSL’ in Kannada literary world, he was born in 1936 in Shivamogga district. Bhatta earned fame through his bhavageetes (lyrical poems) and is widely known for his contribution of modern Kannada poetry, critical works and translations. He had translated over 50 of William Shakespeare sonnets, the poetry of TS Elliot and works of poet Yeats into Kannada.

Bhatta is a recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award and Kannada Rajyotsava Award. His illustrious works include “Thaye ninna madilali”. He served as a Professor at Bengaluru University. Bhatta is survived by wife and two children.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa extended his condolences on the passing away of Bhatta and said Kannada literary world has lost one of its stars. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy condoling Bhatta’s death, remembered his works on songs or poetry for children. His last rites will be performed later in the day.