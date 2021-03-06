‘ Rahul Gandhi insulted the people of Amethi ‘: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani came down heavily over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The senior BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of Amethi. She said that Rahul Gandhi attacked the people of Amethi by comparing voters in the north with those in Kerala.

“It is wrong for Rahul Gandhi to say that there is a lack of understanding among the people of Amethi than those in Kerala. I believe that there is no dearth of understanding in the people of Amethi. Rather it is in Rahul Gandhi,” said Smriti Irani while laying the foundation stone for a bus stand in Tiloi.

“Instead of developing Amethi and opening a medical college here, they continued to get their guest house constructed,” she added.

Earlier while addressing a party rally in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi has compared the voters of South and North India. “For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north, I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues, and not just superficially, but going into detail”, said Rahul Gandhi.