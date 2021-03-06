SC comes up with ‘Hybrid mode’ to resume physical hearings

Ever since the pandemic came, the top court had discontinued physical hearings. Nearly after a year, the court is set to experiment with a “hybrid mode” as the second phase of coronavirus vaccines gives a boost to India’s fight against the deadly virus. As per the new mode, lawyers can choose to attend hearings physically or online. The apex court will switch to the experimental mode from March 15.

Another important thing to be noted is that the final stage of hearing will be heard in both modes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This is considered to be the first step towards resuming physical hearings in the court. The Supreme Court has also arranged vaccination facilities for sitting and retired judges and their families.

“On an experimental basis, and as a pilot scheme, the final hearing or regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays may be heard in the hybrid mode, as may be decided by the Hon’ble Bench, considering the number of parties in a matter as well as the limited capacity of the Court rooms; all other matters, including those listed on Mondays and Fridays shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode,” the top court registry release read.