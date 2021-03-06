Security forces busts terrorist hideout; Arms and ammunition recovered

The security forces has busted a terrorist hideout. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army has arrested one person and also recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army conducted a search operation in the Makhidhar and upper Shikari ridge of Mahore tehsil after getting a specific input. The team has arrested Reyaz Ahmed, a handler of terrorist outfits. On interrogation he revelaed the whereabouts of the hideout.

The team has recovered two UBGL and MGL, five grenades, one RPG, three mortar bombs, 80 rounds of ammunition and explosive material. After investigation it has been revelaed that the consignment was sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Khobaib who is now in Pakistan. The consignment has to be delivered to a person from Gool in Ramban district. This is the third big recovery of arms and ammunition from the area this week.