Swiss Open Badminton: PV Sindhu enters final

Ace Indian shuttle badminton player has entered the Women’s Singles final of the Swiss Open tournament at Basel. The Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu defeated fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark by 22-20, 21-10 in semi-final. Sindhu will face the winner of the other semi-final between Carolina Marin and Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Meanwhile, another Indian player Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out from the semi-final by first seed Viktor Axelsen. Viktor Axelsen defeated the Indian player by 21-13, 21-19.

In Men’s Doubles, World No 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face sixth seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the semi-final. The Indian pair progressed to the last four after defeating Malaysian combine of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.