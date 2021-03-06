Thematic sweets; Sweet shop in Kolkata gives a twist to Bengali ‘Sandesh’

West Bengal is gearing up for the assembly elections. Meanwhile the political parties are at loggerheads with each other. They are busy campaigning throughout the state. And here the iconic sweet shop in Kolkata,’Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallick’ has given a yummy twist to the famous Bengali sweet ‘Sandesh’.

The shop has come up with election-themed sweets by etching the party symbols on it. Sandesh have TMC and BJP symbols and even have faces of Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi on it. A few of them have ‘Khela Hobe’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written in Bengali.

“We always make these thematic sweets based on current trends, even during cricket or football World Cups. The election is the biggest festival of the democracy and we wanted to highlight this,”Sudip Mallick, the owner of the shop. However, the idea has lured many and many people are coming to buy thematic sandesh.