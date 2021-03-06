Union Agriculture Minister announces important decision regarding new farm laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the union government is ready to amend the three new farm laws passed by the parliament. The Union Agriculture Minister said this while addressing the 5th national convention of Agrivision. Tomar also made it clear that the government has already held 11 rounds of talks with farmer unions.

“There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation,” said Tomar. “Everyone is free to have any political view in democracy, but the new generation must think, should there be any politics by sacrificing farmers or by hurting farmers’ interest or at the cost of the agriculture economy,” he added.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly passed farm laws – Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.