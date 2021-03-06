“What is cooking on Twitter” ; Hot topics Indian women talk about…

Indian women have created their extremely own space on Twitter with their discussions often focusing on their passions and interest, an analysis reported. A study carried by Twitter India focused to reveal insights around what women in India are speaking about on the microblogging site. It examined 700 women over ten Indian cities and analyzed 5,55,992 tweets between January 2019 and February 2021.

While women in Chennai explore Twitter to observe tiny everyday moments, social change issues rule the discussions in Bengaluru.“Nine dominant conversational themes emerged from an in-depth look at the Tweets,” the report said. “While conversations around everyday chatter and celebratory moments saw the highest engagement in terms of an average number of likes and replies per tweet, passion points and interests, communities and shared challenges were the most retweeted categories,” it added.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Twitter engaged independent research to discover out what women in India chat about the most on the micro-blogging website. A qualitative curation and study of 5,22,992 tweets conducted out by Indian women on Twitter from 10 cities between January 2019 and February 2021 were carried out along with a quantitative survey of 700 women on Twitter. Nine dominant conversational themes surfaced from an in-depth look at the tweets, according to the research findings.

Passion points and interests appeared as the top conversation theme, with a 24.9 percent share of the discussion on Twitter – fashion, books, beauty, entertainment, and food came out on top. This was regarded closely by current affairs at 20.8 percent. Celebratory moments, communities, and social change (8.7 percent) also featured in the top five conversation themes among women on the micro-blogging site.The research revealed that conversations around everyday chatter and celebratory moments saw the highest engagement in terms of an average number of likes and replies per tweet. Passion points and interests, communities, and shared challenges were the most retweeted categories.



According to the research, while Chennai-led conversations around celebratory moments, creative showcase, and everyday chatter, Bengaluru dominated chatter around communities, social change, and shared challenges. Guwahati overlooked conversations around passion points and interests and current affairs.

Passion points and matters

Guwahati, Lucknow, and Pune lead the pack. 24.9 percent of women come to Twitter to proceed with their matters and express their feelings. This involved fashion, books, beauty, movies and TV, music, food, technology, art, and sports. Prevailing circumstances

20.8 percent of Indian women used Twitter to stay connected and notified; Guwahati and Delhi lead the discourse. These women used Twitter’s free, real-time nature to stay notified on local and international news. Tweets around #StudentExams, #COVID19 and #DelhiElections2020 dominated the conversation. celebrity matters From professional to personal highs, 14.5 percent of women used Twitter to observe the little pleasures of life; Chennai, Kolkata, and Madurai dominated the conversation in this category. #WomenWhoWin, #TheMomentOfLift, #SmallWins and #EverydayJoys were the hashtags used.11.7 percent of women, chiefly from Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad used Twitter to discover camaraderie and support. These women are coming together with hashtags such as #WomenInScience, #WomenInTech, #WomenInMarketing, and #GirlGamers.

Social transformation 8.7 percent of Indian women on Twitter did not take back when it came to promoting their community. These women tweeted to empower and bring about a transformation in society through online campaigns such as #SheforShe and #TimesUp. Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Delhi guide the way in illuminating light on critical topics.

