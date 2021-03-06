You know why Hollywood actor Brad Pitt called Saif and Kareena ‘Good looking couple’? Here’s why…

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married back in 2012. A few days back the couple was blessed with two children. Many interesting details from the time of their wedding are lesser known. Remember Hollywood star Brad Pitt congratulated Bollywood’s this lovely couple on their wedding? Not just that he greeted them, but he had also called them as a ‘good looking couple!’

It is known that Pitt and Angeline Jolie have been often termed as the one of the most good-looking couples in Hollywood. Many fans have even compared ‘Saifeena’ with them. Pitt was asked about this comparison during the release of his film ‘Killing Me Softly’.

“Well, they are a good-looking couple!” he said. He added that no two individuals in a relationship can be the same as another.