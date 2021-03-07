Covid-19 update: 2613 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2613 new coronavirus cases along with 1578 recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in UAE has thus surged to 410,849. The overall recoveries has also mounted to 392,792. The death toll climbed to 1322. At present there are 16,735 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 234,763 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 32 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

The authorities in Abu Dhabi has announced the reopening of cinema halls, a month after its closure.