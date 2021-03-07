Covid-19 Update: 301 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 474 new coronavirus cases along with 301 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 419 contacts of active cases and 55 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 166,949. The total number of recovered people surged to 156,001. The death toll stands at 262.

Also Read: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

At present there are 10,686 active cases under treatment. There are 74 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 653. 13 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 111 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10,037 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5431 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,578,949 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country .