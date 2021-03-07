Covid-19 Update: 833 new recoveries reported in Oman

1059 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 72 hours. The Ministry of Health in the country has updated this. The Ministry has released the combined data of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

833 people were recovered in the last 72 hours. 8 new deaths were also reported. The recovery rate has reached at 93.3%.

Till now 143,955 coronavirus cases were reported in Oman. In this 134,314 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 1591. In the last 24 hours 31 people were admitted in hospitals and the number of people hospitalised has surged to 217. In this 77 people were admitted in ICUs.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH