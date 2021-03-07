Giving west the taste of her roots; Priyanka launches Indian Restaurant in New York

Pop singer Nick Jonas and Actress Priyanka Chopra are showing how love can grow breaking all the stereotypes. The couple has inspired young minds by supporting each other in their journey together. Especially the actress is setting great examples through her experiments in acting, writing, public speaking and singing.

The couple is making sure that they always inspire people irrespective of race and colour. Priyanka tries every time to blend her Indian stories with the west. And now she is giving west a taste of her roots. The White Tiger star announced that she is opening an Indian restaurant, Sona, in New York.

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country, ” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram account.

The restaurant will open later this month. She also shared three pictures, one of the restaurant and two from the small prayer ceremony including she, her family and her husband Nick Jonas.