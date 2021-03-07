Nepal PM K. P. Sharma Oli receives Coronavirus vaccine

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Sharma Oli has received a corona vaccine from India. Sharma Oli was vaccinated shortly after the start of the second phase of the vaccine drive in Nepal. He received his first dose of the vaccine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

He asked everyone to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Sharma Oli’s wife Radhika Shakya was also vaccinated. In Nepal, the second phase of vaccination is given to people over 65 years of age. There are about 6,000 vaccine centers in the country. India gave Nepal the Covishield vaccine of the Serum Institute.