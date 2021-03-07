Star War; Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Taapsee Pannu calling her ‘sab rapists ka feminist’

It is not something new for Indian audience to witness a word fight between actress Taapsee Pannu and actress Kangana Ranaut. The star war became heightened after the recent Income tax raid.

Taapsee Pannu who is good in making entertaining yet sharp tweets has opened up on Income tax raids that took place at her properties a few days back. She posted multiple tweets along with a joke which read, ‘P.S- not so sasti anymore’.

This particular tweet has now been taken by actress Kangana Ranaut to which she responded ‘You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist. Your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori… government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this … come on sasti’.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared the picture with actress Taapsee on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, ‘And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters ..’