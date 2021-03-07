Swiss Open Badminton: Carolina Marin defeats PV Sindhu

Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolin Marin defeated India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu in the women’s singles final of the Swiss Open at Basel. Carolin Marin beat Olympic Silver Medallist P.V. Sindhu by 21-12, 21-5. This was Sindhu’s first final appearance since the World championships in 2019.

This was the first match between the two in the last 2 years. Sindhu entered the final defeating fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 22-20, 21-10 in the semi-final .

It was Sindhu’s third successive loss to Marin, who had won both the Super 1000 events in Thailand in January before finishing runners-up at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals. Marin, the current world no 3, had also defeated Sindhu in the final of the Rio Olympics in 2016.