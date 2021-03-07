Woman renames herself to ‘Supreme Imperium’; netizens amused

Sure that not all are happy with the names given to them by their parents and many may have thought to change it. Here is Anamika Mazumder who changed her name to ‘Supreme Imperium’.The name has triggered a plethora of reactions online.

According to the affidavit published in a newspaper, the woman from East Midinipur district would be known by her new name ‘Supreme Imperium’ from March 1. “Henceforth, I recognised and known as Supreme Imperium instead of Anamika Mazumder,” read the undated advertisement, which has now gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile the name change had brought in amused reactions among netizens. A few people tried to understand the reasons behind renaming to ‘Supreme Imperium’.

“Here’s what I presume: Supreme Imperium is similar to the business name. She must have obtained some loan to purchase machinery and submitted quotations from Supreme Imperium ( can be real business or fake quotation),” a user tweeted.