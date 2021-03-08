After 23 years, Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships

After 23 years, the Indian Navy is deploying women officers on warships. Four women Navy officers have recently taken up positions on warships. Two are in charge of INS Vikramaditya and two are in charge of INS Shakti. One of the people in charge of the INS force is a woman doctor. “We work shoulder to shoulder with our male counterparts,” the officer said.

