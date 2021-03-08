Ajith won six medals including gold at the Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship

Actor Ajith has won six medals including gold at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship. He won gold medals in the 10m air pistol, 25m center fire pistol, 25m standard pistol, and 50m free pistol. Ajith represented Chennai Rifle Club in the championship. The competition was held from March 2 to March 7.

Pictures and videos of the star receiving medals are going viral on social media now. He has previously participated in state and national rifle shooting competitions. Apart from movies, Ajith loves adventure. Ajith’s list of hobbies includes bike racing, car racing, and cycling. The pictures of the actor riding a bicycle from Chennai to Kolkata went viral some days ago. Ajith’s upcoming movie is Valimai, a big-budget film produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H. Vinod.

