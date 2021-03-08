An Indian? A woman? Here are your five important rights, never forget them

Every year, people celebrate March 8 as Women’s Day across the globe. The day is to recognise the achievements of women in political, cultural, economical and social sphere of life.

And there is no meaning in celebrating the day until and unless women are free from prejudices and pressures. Sexism and patriarchy often affect both men and women. In a country where women are kept away from mainstream or that they are remembered on a special day, women rights are to be discussed. Indian law has given women the right to react and raise voice in need. Here are 5 rights every woman in India has, read on…

Right against domestic violence: In 2019, out of 4.05 lakh crime against women cases registered by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 1.26 lakh were those of domestic violence. The situation has not changed much. Women irrespective of what role they take up are victims of violence. The Indian law ensures protection against domestic violence under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Right against workplace harassment: Working women will have to deal with misogyny and harassment on a daily basis. This happens when people sexualise women or out of personal ego. It is important for women to know that they are protected under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.

Right to anonymity: Women who are survivors of sexual assault or harassment have right to protect their identity. The right allows them to record their statements anonymously before the District Magistrate in an undertrial case. The right to anonymity comes under Section- 228 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Right to no arrest: This may be a privilege for woman to not to be arrested before 6 am and after 6 pm even if the police possesses an arrest warrant. A woman cannot be forced to go to the police station for interrogation. Under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, women can demand that the interrogation be carried out at their residence, in the presence of a constable, family members or friends.

Right to maternity benefits: The Act grants every working woman the right to have a full paid absence leave from work to take care of herself and her child. Any organisation that has more than 10 employees comes under the obligation to follow this Act.