Covid-19 Update: 2483 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 2,483 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 1,857 recoveries and 13 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 413,332. In this 394,649 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 1,335.

The Ministry has conducted 181,571 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 32.2 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE. At present there are 17348 active cases in UAE.

The UAE has administered 14,742 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. The total doses administered now stands at 6.28 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 63.57.