Covid-19 Update: 370 recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in Oman. 449 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 144404 in Oman.

370 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries surged to 134684. 3 More deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 1594. At present there 8126 active cases in Oman. In this 76 people were admitted in ICUs.

The recovery rate is at 93.3% in Oman. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.1%. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.