Covid-19 Update: 468 new coronavirus reported in Qatar

The ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 468 new coronavirus cases along with 298 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 420 contacts of active cases and 48 travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Qatar has surged to 167,417. The total recoveries mounted to 156,299. The death toll stands at 263.

At present there are 10,855 active cases in Qatar. There are 88 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 649. 14 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 118 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10,230 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6283 people were tested for the first time. Till now 158,5232 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.