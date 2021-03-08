Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus pandemic has remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia at 97.6%. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 351 new coronavirus cases were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were reported in the capital city, Riyadh with 168, followed by the Eastern Province with 62, Makkah with 53, Qassim with 17 and Madinah with 12 cases. Till now 380,182 people were infected the pandemic in the country.

418 recoveries along with 6 new deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The death toll has surged to 6534. Till now 371,032 people were recovered from the infection. At present there are 2616 active cases in the country.