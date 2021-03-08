Don’t use my name for raising funds -Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has come out strongly against the Republican Party, dictating the three Republican groups to stop using his name for fundraising, a Trump adviser said on Saturday.The adviser, confirmed a report in Politico, said lawyers for Trump on Friday had asked the Republican National Committee to stop doing it in his name.He demanded National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, to stop using his name for fundraising emails and merchandise.

The adviser said Trump is critical on use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and was annoyed that the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 breachof the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to collect money in part to aid some Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional electionsThey are expected to challenge Republican incumbents.

A dispute is happening within the Republican Party, with officials such as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell eager to move away from Trump and others, like Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham, believing the party’s future depends on the support of theTrump supporters .Trump is at odds with establishment Republicans, some of whom he feels cheated him by supporting Democrats to impeach him.Trump is now staying at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.He might run for president again in 2024 .