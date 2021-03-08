Sanitary pads for just Rs 2.5, low-cost medicines at ‘Modi ki Dukan’

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through special kendras known as Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra. Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra (PMBJPK) have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday through a video conferencing dedicated the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.On interacting with the beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’, PM Modi said, “Medicines are expensive, that’s why we have PM ‘Janaushadhi ‘ yojana for the poor which saves a lot of money. I request people to buy medicines at affordable cost from ‘Modi ki Dukaan’ ( people like to call it so).”

PM Modi also informed about the sanitary pads being available for women at Rs 2.5 as part of the Janaushadhi Pariyojana scheme.”PM Janaushadhi Pariyojana is run across the country for poor and middle-class families. This yojana is a kind of ‘seva and rozgar’ and it also provides job opportunities for the young. Sanitary pads for women available at Rs 2.5 as per the scheme. Also,75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centres in the country would be made available.

The number of stores under the scheme is 7,499 and it covers all districts of the country, Sales up to March 4, 2021 has led to a total saving of approximately Rs 3,600 crore for citizens, as the medicines are cheaper by 50-90 per cent than market rates. The Prime Minister’s Office said that in order to create more awareness about ‘Janaushadhi’, March 1 to March 7 — would be celebrated as ‘Janaushadhi Week’ throughout the nation, with the theme of ‘Jan Aushadhi — Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi’.The last day of the week will be celebrated as ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’.