Kim Jong Un serving as the supreme leader of North Korea ,in what is seen as a deviation has urged city and county officials to bring about changes and achievements that can “be appreciated” by the people, the official state media reported on Sunday.

In his closing statements for the country’s first-ever “short course” for regional party committee chief secretaries, Kim on said that the officials should follow the ruling party’s guiding principles and “vigorously mobilize” the masses for “revolutionary work,” according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). This was on March 6.He also added that city and council officials should inspire the people to take the initiative in the “struggle for local development,” KCNA stated.

Jo Yong Won, who was recently revealed to hold an important office which once belonged to former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, delivered another speech on Saturday, asking party officials to “thoroughly establish revolutionary discipline and order” and to “faithfully uphold” the guidance of the central committee of the party.Other high-profile party officials also gave speeches over the course of the four-day event, including Kim Jae Ryong, the head of the Organization and Guidance Department, and O Su Yong, the head of the party’s economic affairs department.

Kim Jong Un ended the event by taking photos with participants, according to state media.Earlier international media organisations had wrongly reported on the death of the Supreme leader of North Korea.