President urges to work for women’s safety, education and independence

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the country to work relentlessly towards women’s safety, education and independence, on the eve of International Women’s Day on New Delhi.

We will be able to pave the way for women, especially our daughters, to become more active, capable and empowered only by doing so. Let us dedicate this occasion of International Women’s Day to the honour, safety and empowerment of women and resolve that we will support them in changing every tradition and policy that hinders their progress,” the President said in a statement.

He delivered best wishes to all women on the occasion, saying “women are an inspiration to our family, society and the nation”.

Read more – Hindus in South Africa pray for world peace

“They are the essential base of the social structure. In India too, women have made their mark in every sphere of life. With their distinguished role in all walks of life, they have contributed significantly to the progress of the nation.”Nevertheless, much remains to be done to further improve the socio-economic status of women in India,” said the President.

International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 in order to create awareness about various women’s issues. It was first celebrated in just a minimal number of countries in 1911, but began to be observed widely by countries across the globe after 1975, when the United Nation started celebrating the day. The UN officially recognised Women’s Day in 1977.