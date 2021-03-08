Emirates Airline announces suspension of flight services

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has suspended a flight service. Emirates Airline announced that it has extended the suspension of flights from South Africa until March 20, 2021. Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will resume from March 11 and will operate as EK763. However outbound passenger services outbound from Johannesburg to Dubai on EK 764 will remain suspended. The new decision was taken considering the UAE government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options. To receive update notifications, customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct,” the airline said.

Emirates Airline has on Sunday extended suspension of flights to Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abuja till March 20, 2021. Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.