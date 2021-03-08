Examination schedule for Class 10,12 revised

The examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 were revised. This was announced by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). As per the ICSE (class 10) revised timetable, no exams have been scheduled on May 13 and May 15.

The class 10 Economics (Group II Elective) exam, which was earlier scheduled for May 13, will now be held on May 4. Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) exam, which was scheduled for May 15, has been rescheduled to May 22. Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) and Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) will be conducted on May 29 and June 5 respectively. As per the ISC (Class XII) revised timetable, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13, 15, and June 12, 2021.

“The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16,” said Gerry Arathoon, CICSE’s Chief Executive and Secretary.