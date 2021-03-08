‘ Setback to expats’: Gulf country raises minimum salary for sponsoring family members

A gulf country has decided to raise the minimum salary for sponsoring family members. Bahrain has announced this. The decision was announced by Lieutenant-General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Minister of Interior in Bahrain.

As per the new decision, the minimum monthly salary requirement for expatriates wishing to sponsor their family members has been increased. The new salary limit will be BD 400. Earlier the minimum monthly salary was BD250.

As per the decision, the monthly income of an expatriate should not be less than BD400 when sponsoring a husband, wife or children. In order to sponsor children who are over the age of 24 or parents, the expatriates’ minimum monthly income must be not less than BD1,000. They must also have valid health insurance in Bahrain.