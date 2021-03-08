Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

Domestic benchmark indices has ended marginally higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled 36 points or 0.07% higher at 50,441. NSE Nifty ended 18 points or 0.12% higher to close at 14,956. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,731 shares ended higher while 1,413 ended lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, SBI Life, HCL Technologies, Indian Oil, Axis Bank, NTPC, State Bank of India, HDFC Life, Coal India and Infosys.

Also Read: Indian rupee falls against US dollar, UAE dirham

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and Titan